Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Stock Price Down 1%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.35. Approximately 2,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.