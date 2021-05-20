GNY (GNY) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. GNY has a total market cap of $180.28 million and $404,963.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00018011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.01201118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00057678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.56 or 0.09841498 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

