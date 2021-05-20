GoByte Price Hits $0.0662 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $633,422.91 and approximately $3,130.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009302 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000151 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

