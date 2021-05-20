Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $11.70

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $12.21. Golar LNG shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 8,289 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.