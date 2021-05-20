GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $568,929.87

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $568,929.87 and approximately $55.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007782 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000177 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000747 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

