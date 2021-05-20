Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,217.27

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,217.27 ($15.90) and traded as low as GBX 1,140 ($14.89). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.29), with a volume of 6,444 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,217.27. The firm has a market cap of £292.98 million and a P/E ratio of 78.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 1,000 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,214 ($15.86) per share, with a total value of £12,140 ($15,860.99).

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.