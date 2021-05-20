Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.19

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $4.35. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 18,506 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $54.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

In other Good Times Restaurants news, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 16,757 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $67,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 8,483 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $33,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $140,968 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.95% of Good Times Restaurants worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

