GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.41 million.

Shares of GDRX opened at $29.85 on Thursday. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,111,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423 over the last 90 days.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

