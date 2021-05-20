Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.84

Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

About Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Gores Holdings VII, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.