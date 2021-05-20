Grace Capital Raises Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Grace Capital grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1,013.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive makes up about 1.2% of Grace Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,168 shares of company stock valued at $69,129,269 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

PTON stock opened at $97.75 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,379.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

