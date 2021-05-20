Grace Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Grace Capital reduced its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications accounts for approximately 1.0% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 104,017 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,672 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $37.16 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

