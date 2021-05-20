Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,931. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Graco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 12.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 3,457.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Graco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

