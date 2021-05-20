Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 73.47% from the stock’s current price.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 49 ($0.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 18.56 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.90 ($0.95). The company has a market capitalization of £179.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.39.

In other news, insider Ryan Ellson acquired 3,434 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £2,850.22 ($3,723.83).

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

