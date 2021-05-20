Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

