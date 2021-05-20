Gravity Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a market cap of $111,382.54 and $3.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 76.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00071099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.00464927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00216626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.56 or 0.00962816 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00033332 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gravity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.