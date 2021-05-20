Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.29

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$41.29 and traded as high as C$44.20. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at C$43.96, with a volume of 256,328 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.55, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.58). The company had revenue of C$62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

