Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPOR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 663.60 ($8.67).

LON:GPOR traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 709.50 ($9.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 698.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 670.60. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

