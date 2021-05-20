Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director John R. Farris Purchases 4,200 Shares

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
GRBK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.55. 307,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $28.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.
Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
Green Brick Partners Company Profile
Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.
Further Reading: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.