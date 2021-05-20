Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.69

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.69 and traded as high as $17.53. Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 110,972 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $335.73 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 4,244 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $7,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,101 shares of company stock valued at $742,799. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 122.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 636,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 349,961 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,377,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 210,128 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 153,984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 521.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 134,106 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

