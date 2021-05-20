Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,014.16

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,014.16 ($26.32) and traded as high as GBX 2,488 ($32.51). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,474 ($32.32), with a volume of 129,336 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,720 ($22.47).

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,014.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -191.78.

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 85,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28), for a total transaction of £1,786,430.16 ($2,333,982.44). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40), for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,396.39). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,562 shares of company stock valued at $244,693,991.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

