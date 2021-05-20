Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:GEF traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $63.30. 5,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Greif has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.31.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

