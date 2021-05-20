Gresham House (LON:GHE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Gresham House (LON:GHE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GHE. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 959 ($12.53) target price on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gresham House in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on the stock.

GHE traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 885 ($11.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 826.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 801.11. Gresham House has a 1 year low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 920 ($12.02). The company has a market cap of £290.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.67.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

