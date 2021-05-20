Gridcoin (GRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,357.00

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Gridcoin has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $12,357.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,363,849 coins and its circulating supply is 415,710,817 coins. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
