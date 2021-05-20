Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GO shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $144,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $714,729.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,992 shares of company stock worth $11,241,152 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 727.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 884,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

