Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.88

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $6.43. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 100,631 shares traded.

Separately, HSBC lowered Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.