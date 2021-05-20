GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $57 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.53 million.

GTYH opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.72. GTY Technology has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 78.50%.

In other news, Director William D. Green bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 386,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,104.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $157,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,706.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

