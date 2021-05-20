Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,521,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.11% of Guess’ worth $102,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $28.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $648.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.91 million. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Guess’ from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

