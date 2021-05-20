GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Cap of $52.55 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. GXChain has a total market cap of $52.55 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000223 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001988 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,249,110 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.