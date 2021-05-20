Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke Sells 238 Shares

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $13,135.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 219 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $12,257.43.

Haemonetics stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.72. 1,240,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,908. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $94,581,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 227,285 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,474,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

