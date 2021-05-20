Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.29.

HAE stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,693 shares of company stock worth $105,547 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

