Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Trading Up 2.6%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

Haidilao International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HDALF)

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.