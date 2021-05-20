Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $2.25. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 317,042 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 955.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

