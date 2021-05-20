Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HLNE opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.84. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at $55,474,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

