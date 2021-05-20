Handshake Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $140.67 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000895 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,588.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.42 or 0.06938884 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $819.44 or 0.02018883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.48 or 0.00525961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00179704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.26 or 0.00663377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.82 or 0.00477508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.68 or 0.00447613 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 387,192,655 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

