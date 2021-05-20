Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.04.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $11.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $321.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,865. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.58 and a 200-day moving average of $371.45.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.