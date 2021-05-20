Harvest Investment Services LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 550.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $20.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $584.30. 312,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,506,551. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,167.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $678.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $675.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

