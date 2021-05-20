Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $19.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $581.66. 157,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,180. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

