Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 3,956 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.5% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $10.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $491.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.88 and a 200 day moving average of $479.89. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $234.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

