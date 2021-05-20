Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 6,603 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth grew its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Tesla by 57.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $16.67 on Thursday, reaching $580.13. 210,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,506,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.45, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $678.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $675.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,833,232 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

