Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.3% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 563,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 41,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.58. The stock had a trading volume of 29,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,544. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.32 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.48 and a 200 day moving average of $172.49. The company has a market cap of $170.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

