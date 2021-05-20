Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 11,410 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.00. 20,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

