Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 7,138 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 109.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

