Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 9,489 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.5% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.29. 143,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,462,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.04. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.