Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.76. The company had a trading volume of 62,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,953,644. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day moving average is $216.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.11.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

