Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,411,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in JD.com by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in JD.com by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 438,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,143. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

