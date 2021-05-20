Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,964 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after buying an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,952,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

