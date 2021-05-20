Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,006,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 244,691 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 294,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,671,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.52. 4,424,061 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.42.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

