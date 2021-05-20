Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

Analog Devices stock traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.18. 96,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $109.52 and a one year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.