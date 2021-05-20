Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 37,984 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.5% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 116,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,427,010. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $252.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.