Harvest Volatility Management LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $126.65. 102,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,667,588. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

